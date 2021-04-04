Birthday celebration of Dr Ambedkar on Apr 14

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Ambedkar Welfare Forum today declared that 130th birthday of ‘Bharat Ratan’ Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar would be celebrated on April 14, 2021.

Talking to the media-persons here today Forum president, Ashok Jogi and Ramesh Angurana general secretary said that in this connection a grand function will be held at Guru Ravi Dass Complex, Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu.

During the function, the members of the Forum including women and children besides prominent persons of Dalit Samaj would pay tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. A large number of people are expected to participate in the programme, he added.

Ashok Jogi further disclosed that the programme would start at 10 am and is expected to continue till 2.30 pm. It will be followed by a community lunch in the same complex.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included- Tarsem Lal, Mohan Lal Bavoria, Rajesh Kumar, Mohan Lal Bhagat, Tarsem Lochan, Vijay Lochan, Rakesh Bhagat, Dr Tara Chand Kundal, Mangal Dass, Bishan Dass, Akash Angral, Bansi Lal, Prabh Dayal, Dr Om Parkash and Ashok Langeh.