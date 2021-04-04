New industrial scheme will make J&K a hub of business & employment: Ranjan

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 4: Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department Thakur Ranjan Parkash today said that the new Industrial Development Scheme of Jammu & Kashmir will open the gates of business activity as well as employment in the UT.

He was speaking in day-long programme organized jointly by Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra (HRAK) and Federation of Hotels, Restaurants, Industry & Commerce of Jammu Region (FHRICJR) at Patnitop. Principal Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Science & Technology Alok Kumar, General Manager SIDBI Chandigarh Rahul Priyadarshi, representatives of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Region Chapter and hotelier bodies of Patnitop, Udhampur and Bhaderwah were also present in the programme.

Earlier, Thakur Ranjan Parkash met with stake holders of industries at Patnitop and visited hotels of Patnitop and Udhampur Sports Stadium. Parkash said that the new Central scheme for Industrial Development of J&K will make J&K a hub of business and employment He said this is unique scheme and the scheme of this type is hardly given to any part of country and people should take its benefit.

He further said that no business and industry can flourish until and unless easement of doing business does not remain and we have started that process with waving off of registration of Industries Department and have asked for self registration on Udhayam Portal only.

Others present on the occasion were Rakesh Wazir (president HRAK & FHRICJR), Koushal Magotra (president Patnitop area of FHRICJR), Virender Kesar (senior vice president HRAK and convener PHDCCI Reasi district), Vikram Singh Salathia (president, Hotel & Restaurant Association, Udhampur and president FHRICJR Udhampur), general secretary Sanjeev Sharma, Ajay Kotwal (vice president HRAK and general secretary FHRICJR Bhaderwah), Retd Principal Session Judge Hari Om, Ali Jafferi of Skyview Ropeway and Shammi Badyal GM Green Top.

The industry representatives raised many issues like need of stoppage of dual registration of hotels, extension of all industrial benefits to the service industry connected with Tourism which includes Hotels, lodges etc and GST reimbursement to hotels. They also raised other issues like deteriorated road condition between Udhampur to Patnitop and especially the under construction portion of highway.

The officers listened to each and every point carefully and assured that sympathetic consideration to each and every point will be given and the points which pertain to others will be taken up with them.