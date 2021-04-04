BJP Ladakh media secy calls on LG, discusses several unsolved matters

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 4: Mohd Hassan Pasha, BJP State media secretary of Ladakh met Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur at Raj Bhawan, here today and discussed with him several matters of UT-Ladakh which remained unsolved.

The BJP leader said that work on Kargil Airport should be started as soon as possible in order to provide connectivity to the land locked region of Kargil. “The early completion of Kargil Airport Expansion and introduction of Civil Air Service to Kargil (Ladakh) region, early operation of Air Service under UDAN-2 and UDAN-4 (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), and inclusion of Kargil in the UDAN Scheme had been long standing demands of the people of Kargil and for their realization, the general public is waiting with bated breath,” he added.

Expressing concern over rising unemployment in Ladakh, Mohd Hassan Pasha said it is imperative that this grave issue be addressed by the Administration of UT Ladakh so that the apprehensions among the youth could be addressed. He said on one hand around 7000 vacancies are available and on the other hand there is extreme shortage of staff in the UT. He appealed the LG to fill the available vacancies on fast track basis.

Batting for Sub-division status for Sodh Block area, the BJP leader said people of Sodh Block, which is 45 kms from the district headquarters, has been demanding Sub-Division Status for the past over seven decades. He said Sodh Block with a population of 18,000 souls, is the most populated area in the district Kargil and suffers a lot due to its geographical position.

Apprising the LG that the entire Sodh block faces drought-like situation due to non-availability of any reliable irrigational channel, Pasha urged him to construction a Lift Irrigation System to avert the situation. Urging the LG to declare Sodh Block as a famine-hit, he stressed for a special financial package for people of Sodh Block.

Mathur gave a patient hearing to the BJP leader and told him that UT Administration is considering every issue with open minded vision. He indicated that all the issues would be discussed with the concerned departments and will be resolved at any cost. The LG said the UT Administration, under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was committed to the welfare of the Ladakhi people.