SAYWS urges LG to increase Amarnath Yatra to 10 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Shri Amarnath Yatra Welfare Society (SAYWS) Jammu has demanded the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to increase Shri Amarnath Pilgrimage (yatra) from 6 lakh to 10 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here today, J&K Incharge of SAYWS Sewa Singh Bali, president Jammu Charan Singh and president Kashmir Dr Gulshan Saqib in consultation with SAYWS national general secretary Raju Chandel, requested Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnaath Ji Shrine Board, to increase the Yatra quota up to 10 lakh so that all the devotees who have being waiting for the Yatra for last two years may participate in the same.

Sewa Singh Bali said as the Ponywalas and horse traders of remote areas are waiting for the Pilgrimage because their livelihood is directly or indirectly dependent on the Yatra. He said SAYWS was waiting for Government signal to Yatra 2021 so that the organization might work fully for the help of pilgrims in whatever possible way. He informed that SAYWS was always in fore front for Langer Sewa and other help to pilgrims.

On the occasion, Bali in consultation with Raju Chandel announced the team of SAYWS for State and district Level. Dr Gulshan Saqib was announced as president Kashmir, Charan Singh as district president Jammu, Suresh Mottan as vice president district Jammu, Jagjeet Singh district president Ramban, Imran Chararisharief as district president Budgam, Ghulam Mohd as Srinagar, Rubeena Sajad as district president Ganderbal and Shamima as women welfare incharge Kashmir.