28 shops gutted in overnight blaze

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: At least 28 shops were gutted in an overnight blaze in the main market of Baba Reshi village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Official source said that a fire broke out during night following which the fire tenders, police and locals rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, till then the flames had done the damage.

Police officials in the area said a case in this regard has been registered and the cause of fire is being ascertained. They confirmed that around 28 shops have been damaged due to fire.