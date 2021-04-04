People fatigued with BJP rule, yearn for change: Harshdev

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 4: Asserting that the BJP Govt’s claims of ushering a ‘new era of dawn’ post Article 370 abrogation has proved a farce, JKNPP chairman and former minister Harshdev Singh regretted that the erstwhile State had faced worst ever crisis during the last few years.

“The development inertia, the crashing economy, back breaking inflation, soaring unemployment, resentment among farmers and border dwellers, bourgeoning culture of corruption etc have made the situation from bad to worse in J&K”, Singh said while addressing public meeting at village Moutlian in Nagrota of Samba constituency today.

Singh lambasted the BJP Govt for its failure to flatten the curve of corona pandemic whose second wave was sweeping the country and had exposed the vulnerability of the prevalent Health care system.

“J&K too, has seen sudden surge in the corona cases with several fatalities having occurred during the past one year. Govt hospitals are in chaos and the total collapse of health services has raised the eyebrows over the functioning of the M&HE department,” he added. Referring to the border conflicts, increased militant activity and resultant losses of lives and property, Singh rued that factual reports had laid bare the ground realities and punctured the Government’s peace claims. He said ever since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, both the LoC and the IB have witnessed an escalation in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

He said the failure of the BJP Govt to curb Pak sponsored terror has pitted J&K against all odds. Spike in political and civilian killing in the region has corroborated the security lapse in the system. The opposition leaders have been deliberately deprived of adequate security cover and the dissenting leaders are being targeted under a deep rooted conspiracy, Harshdev said.

Singh further said that back breaking inflation and rise in unemployment had brought the growth rate to the grinding halt. He said that skyrocketing prices of fuel and essential commodities had robbed the pockets of the common man. He regretted that inflation had become a benchmark of BJP’s governance and looting people had always been its nasty motive.

“The petrol, diesel and LPG have become dearer and as a result the prices of other essentials have also soared. The prices of vegetables, fruits, dairy products, cereals and others have gone beyond the reach of the common masses”, Harshdev said.

Yash Paul Kundal, Ex-MLA also spoke on the occasion.