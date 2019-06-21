Niti asks 2-, 3-wheeler makers to present EV conversion plan in 2 weeks

NEW DELHI: Government think-tank Niti Aayog has asked conventional two- and three-wheeler makers to suggest within two weeks concrete steps towards transition to electric mobility keeping in mind 2025 deadline, according to sources.

At a meeting of the manufacturers and start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers called by Niti Aayog on Friday, the industry was cautioned that if they do not take steps to address pollution issues, courts will step in.

The meeting was attended by top officials of major two-wheeler manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, TVS Motor Co Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) President & CEO Minoru Kato along with SIAM Director-General Vishnu Mathur, and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta, among others.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant represented the think-tank. (AGENCIES)