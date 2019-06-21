GST Council extends last date for filing of annual return by 2 months

NEW DELHI: The Government on Friday extended the last date of filling annual returns for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by two months till August 30, 2019.

Now, all three forms of filling returns for the annual GST– GSTR9, GSTR 9A and GSTR9C — can be filled till August 30, this year, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told reporters after the 35th GST Council meet here.

The Council also approved the introduction of single return for bigger turnover taxpayers. The new system would be applied from January 1, 2020. Earlier, the businessmen have to file two returns. (AGENCIES)