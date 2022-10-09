NIT Srinagar signs tripartite agreement with UNICEF India, Move Beyond

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: The Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, UNICEF India and Move Beyond-Centre for Career Guidance, Counselling and Consultation signed a tripartite agreement.

The aim of the Statement of Intent (SOI) is to work closely in the area of career guidance and counselling, life skills and 21st Century skills in line with National Education Policy 2020.

The SOI was signed in presence of Director NIT Srinagar Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Prof Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Danish Aziz, Education Specialist UNICEF-India, Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond, Saurabh Agarwal, Education Specialist UNICEF, Pramila Manoharan, Education Specialist UNICEF, Dr Muslim Jan and Dr Dinesh, Coordinator IIEDC- NIT Srinagar.

On the occasion, Director NIT, Prof Sehgal said this collaboration will further strengthen ties between the institutions. “We will take this SOI forward for the benefit of students, faculty members, and other staff members in respective intuitions. It will help us to serve humanity through technological dimensions,” he said.

In his message, Institute’s Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this collaborative move will bring synergy in finding novel and innovative solutions to the problems faced by the students in the region.

Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Prof Saad Parvez said IIEDC has a mandate to reach out to local youth. “This collaboration will provide an opportunity to connect us on the ground and offer solutions to students facing challenges in their careers,” he said.

Danish Aziz, Education Specialist, UNICEF India, said they are already working closely with the Department of School Education, J&K Govt, in many educational initiatives.

“This collaboration is one more step in the same direction. I am sure that we will address the career concerns of students in the region. We will help them and find the right direction leading to their career ambition,” he said.

On the occasion, Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond, said they are already working in the area of career guidance and counselling. He said this collaboration of IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, UNICEF India and Move Beyond can prove a game changer for the UT of J&K in the area of career guidance and counselling.