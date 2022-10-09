GMC Jammu holds programme on Palliative Care Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Department of Anaesthesia, Critical care & Pain Medicine celebrated World Hospice & Palliative Care Day. Every year, the day is celebrated on 9th October to create awareness about improving the quality of life of terminally ill patients, those suffering non-curable disease & patients where just symptomatic & supportive treatment is advised.

The theme for this year is ‘Leave no one behind,equity in acess to palliative care’. On the occasion, essay & poster making competion was organised in the NMCN hall in which faculty, residents & MBBS students participated. Principal & Dean Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma was the Chief guest. While speaking on the occassion she said that the Govt. of India has started a national programme for Palliative Care with the objective of giving the benefit of easy acess to Palliative Care to all the suffering humanity right up to the District & Sub-district level.

She further said that Department of Anaesthesia has to take a lead role in training the Faculty of the peripheral Medical Colleges and the residents in palliative care so that trained human resource is available at the grassroot level. She said in GMC,Jammu the palliative care OPD in GMC,Jammu is functional since February 2020 & recently they have also dedicated an 8 bedded Ward for the Palliative care patients.

The event was orga nised under the supervision of Dr. Anju Jamwal HoD and by Pain & palliative care specialist Dr. Rajesh Mahajan.

The winners of the essay and poster making competition were judged by a team of senior Faculty Members and the winners were given certificates and gifts by the chief guest.The programme was attended by HoDs, faculty of various Deptts, Residents,MBBS students & staff members.