Gandhi Memorial College pays tribute to its founders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Management of Gandhi Memorial College paid a rich tribute to its founders namely Pandit Sona Koul Madan and his legendary son Prof DN Madan at College premises Raipur, here today.

The tribute were paid in presence of Prof Aparna Sopori, wife of legendary music maestro Bhajan Sopori and daughter of Prof DN Madan.

While speaking on the occasion, Professor BL Zutshi said the Government usurped the heritage institution at Srinagar, but failed to provide protection to the Jammu based institution. He made it clear that with the support of donors and well-wishers, the Society will do everything in its power to protect and preserve the institution.

Professor Zutshi, President Hindu Education Society Kashmir announced that the Society will hold its first memorial lecture on Pandit Shiv Narayan Fotedar, founder of the Society and a great Parliamentarian and a bold voice for the voiceless, in the third week of November.

Professor Verinder Rawal, general secretary, Prof GK Muju, Prof GL Koul, Prof Savita Raina, members of the executive body, Principal Satish Talashi and other staff and students of the Institution attended the function.

The vote of thanks was presented by Professor Verinder Rawal.