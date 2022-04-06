Night patrolling stepped up to thwart targeted attacks

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: In the wake of a series of targeted attacks, security forces have stepped up night patrolling in remote Kashmir areas to thwart such attacks, officials informed on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said the stepping up patrolling is aimed at preventing militants from attacking soft targets.

We have provided security in a lot of villages. Apart from that, police along with security forces have now stepped up night patrolling to prevent attacks, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar told reporters in Srinagar.

A Kashmir Pandit and six non local labourers have been wounded in a series of recent attacks in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

He said the militants were frustrated as security forces have killed 66 militants in the last four months.

66 terrorists have been killed in four months from December to March and it included Jaish-e-Mohammad’s and LeT’s (Lashkar-e-Toiba) several commanders and out of frustration now they are targeting soft targets, he said.

Kumar said the militants involved in the recent attacks on local labourers have been identified.

We have identified those involved in the attacks in Pulwama and will neutralize them soon, he said.

On the attack on the Kashmiri pandit, IGP said that they have got some vital clues in the case. (Agencies)