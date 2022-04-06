Doda DM directs markets, temple associations to install CCTV cameras within 14 days

Jammu, Apr 6: In an attempt to keep a close watch on anti-national and subversive elements, authorities in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir have directed business establishments, places of worship and market associations to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras within a period of 14 days.

In his order, District Magistrate Doda Vikas Sharma said the cameras should be installed in such a way that it should cover the approach areas at the entry and exit points and also entry and exit points of parking lots up to a distance of 40 metres.

“In view of the prevailing persistent threat, relating to recent increased incidents of selective targeting of innocent citizens by the anti-nationals and subversive elements, which requires several measures, including the use of appropriate technologies, to safeguard life and property,” the order issued on Tuesday read.

A CRPF Jawan was killed and six persons including four migrant labourers and a Kashmiri pandit were injured in separate attacks by terrorists in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts on Sunday and Monday.

Sharma said the order was issued to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes.

“The installation of CCTV outside such establishments would work as a force multiplier, which would inspire further confidence in general public/customers visiting these establishments,” the order said, adding the installation of CCTVs would also in flourishing business, tourism and overall growth of the society by preventing danger to human life and thwart terrorist activities.

The district magistrate said the cameras should have a retention period of 30 days recording and asked the concerned to immediately inform Station House Officers of their nearest police station in case any suspicious movement or activity was observed in the CCTV system.

“This order promulgated, shall come into force with effect from April 6 to June 4 and shall remain in force for the period of 60 days, unless withdrawn earlier, and subject to further extension or modification,” the order said.

It said any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as are contemplated under section 188 of the India Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, was asked to ensure the implementation of the order in letter and spirit. (Agencies)