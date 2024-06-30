NIA searches 5 locations in Reasi attack

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at five locations in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in connection with the Reasi terror attack in which nine civilians, seven of them Shiv Khori pilgrims, were killed on June 9.

The NIA teams raided the locations of Hakin Din and his associates in Bandrali and other areas of Sunderbani in Rajouri district.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din is the only Over Ground Worker (OGW) to be arrested in Reasi terror attack while some others have been detained for questioning. However, the terrorists involved in the attack remained untraced.

The NIA searches led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs, a statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA, which took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and OGWs, it said.

The locations were pointed out by arrested accused Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din, the NIA said. Hakam had provided safe shelter, logistics and food to the terrorists, as per the probe agency’s investigations.

NIA has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy, it added.