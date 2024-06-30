Gen Dwivedi takes over as Army chief

NEW DELHI, June 30:

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on Sunday assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff at a time India is facing myriad security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Gen Dwivedi succeeds Gen Manoj Pande who superannuated after more than four decades of service.

“Gen Dwivedi brings with him, a wealth of experience and a proven track record, of effectively planning and executing for the unexpected,” the Army said.

He was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army since February 19. Before becoming the Vice Chief, he was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into a regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984. He has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres in varied operational environments.

The Army said Gen Dwivedi’s impetus would be to augment the infusion of critical technologies by leveraging the nation’s vibrant, capable and productive technology eco-system to enhance the force’s overall capability.

“He takes over as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with the challenges in the security domain becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and the ever-changing character of modern warfare,” it said.

Gen Dwivedi has taken charge of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time India is facing various security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The command appointments of Gen Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

As Northern Army Commander, Gen Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for the planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

During this period, the General officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China to resolve the vexed border issue, they said.

He was also involved in the modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). (PTI)