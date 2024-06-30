Govt issues roster for public darbar by Admn Secys

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The Government has issued a roster for the Administrative Secretaries to hold the public darbars in different districts.

As per an order issued in this regard, Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, shall hold a darbar in Srinagar district on July 3, Dheeraj Gupta, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment in Anantnag on July 4, and Shailender Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department in Budgam on July 5.

H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department shall hold a public darbar in Jammu on July 5, Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department in Udhampur on July 4, and Santosh Dattatraya Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department in Kathua on July 3.

While Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been asked to hold a darbar in Samba on July 5, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Culture in Kupwara on July 4, and Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department in Ganderbal on July 3.

Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department shall hold a darbar in Reasi on July 4, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department in Ramban on July 5, and Prerna Puri, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department in Shopian on July 3.

Similarly, it has been ordered that Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department shall hold a darbar in Kulgam on July 5, Yasha Mudgul, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department in Baramulla on July 22, and Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department in Bandipora on July 5.

While Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department shall hold a darbar in Jammu on July 8, Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department in Budgam district on July 10, and Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department in Kishtwar on July 16.

Additionally, the Government ordered that Niraj Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department has been asked to hold a darbar in Doda on July 19, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department in Udhampur on July 15, and Rehana Batul, Administrative Secretary, Information Department in Anantnag on July 19.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department will hold a darbar in Bandipora on July 18, Mohammad Aijaz, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development, and Monitoring Department in Poonch on July 22, and Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Administrative Secretary, Floriculture, Parks, & Gardens Department in Shopian on July 24.

Zubair Ahmad, Administrative Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has been asked to hold a darbar in Pulwama on July 15, Babila Rakwal, Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department in Rajouri on July 16, Anil Koul, Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction in Kupwara on July 24 and Shabnam Kamil, Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department in Ganderbal district on July 22.