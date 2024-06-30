Mehbooba reviews PDP strategy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by its president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday discussed strategies to strengthen the party in Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting called to review the political situation following the Parliamentary elections.

All PDP candidates including its president Mehbooba Mufti were defeated in the Parliamentary elections.

“In Srinagar, Party President & Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired the meeting with the party’s Political Affairs Committee to review the overall political situation and party affairs. Senior party leaders attended the meeting, discussing key issues and strategies to address the current political climate and strengthen the party’s position,” PDP said on X (formerly Twitter).

The PDP review comes close to the Election Commission of India kicking off the process for holding polls to elect a new 90-member Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, the Commission started accepting applications seeking allotment of common election symbol.