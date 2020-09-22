NIA carries out multiple raids in two separate cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly a dozen places in Baramulla and Srinagar districts in connection with two separate cases related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh and misuse of cross-LoC trade, officials said.

The agency swooped on different locations and seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches, a spokesperson of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) said. (AGENCIES)