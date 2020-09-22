1,235 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K; 18 more die

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 1,235 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 66,261, while 18 more fatalities pushed its death count to 1,042, officials said.

It was for the 20th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

“The UT recorded 1,235 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — 736 in Jammu and 499 in the Kashmir Valley,” the officials said.

The cumulative figure of coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 66,261.

A total of 18 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in the UT – seven in Jammu and 11 in the valley — taking the death toll to 1,042, the officials said. (AGENCIES)