NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s two aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate

MUMBAI, May 13: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two aides of gangster Chhota Shakeel from western suburbs of the city for allegedly handling the illegal activities and financial transactions of the crime syndicate controlled by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51), were placed under arrest on Thursday, he said.

“Both of them were apprehended from the western suburbs by an NIA team, which is probing the cases against Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate,” the official said, adding that the duo was closely associated with gangster Chhota Shakeel and were involved in the cartel run by Ibrahim.

Sources said that during the recent raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Thane, the NIA had picked up many suspects for investigation, sources said.

Arif and Shabbir were also among the suspects, who were picked up for their alleged connections with the D-Company (Dawood Ibrahim’s crime syndicate), they said.

During their interrogation, the NIA team found that Arif and Shabbir had carried out some transactions with Chhota Shakeel, following which they were placed under arrest, they added.

Chhota Shakeel operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan and Interpol has issued a red corner notice against him.

Shakeel is involved in extortion, narcotics smuggling and terrorist activities, the official said.

Both the accused will be produced before the NIA special court later in the day, he added. (AGENCIES)