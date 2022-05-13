Cop Dies After Being Shot at by Terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama, Was Attacked Near His Residence

SRINAGAR, May 13: A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by terrorists on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The constable was identified as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker and he was shot near his residence in the Gudoora village.

“Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo Pulwama. He has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off,” police had said.

Additional forces reached the spot and an operation was started to nab the attackers. (Agences)