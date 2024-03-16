NHPC bags 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project in Khavda Gujarat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company, has bagged 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project to be set up in M/s Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) 1125 MW RE Park at Khavda (Gujarat).

The e-reverse auction for the project was conducted by M/s GUVNL on 02.03.2024 and the Letter of Intent has been issued by it on 14.03.2024. The project was secured at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit and will be completed in a period of 18 months.

The project will generate about 473 million units in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative generation from the project over a period of 25 years would be about 10,850 million units. NHPC will develop the project on a build-own-and-operate basis at a tentative development cost of about Rs 847 crore.