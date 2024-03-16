Lee Cooper launches its first women footwear collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Lee Cooper announced to launch of its flagship women footwear collection in a function held here today.

Lee Cooper, a Reliance Retail brand announced its foray in the women footwear segment with a unique and immersive experience where attendees were encouraged to leave their shoes at the door and step into the world of Lee Cooper footwear.

The concept of launching party for Women footwear collection was “No Shoe Party”. The “No Shoe Party” concept was brought to life to celebrate individuality, aligning perfectly with Lee Cooper’s ethos of self-expression and authenticity.

The new footwear range was launched by the beautiful actress Sanya Malhotra who graced the launch party with her presence.

Launching the new “Spring Summer’24 collection, Sanya said, “The new collection is fabulous and has really appealed to me. Be it the material used to the styles, everything is on point from quality, comfort to style. I am grateful to be a part of this amazing evening and kudos to the team for unveiling such an extra-ordinary collection, it has become my personal favourite.”

Attendees of the launch party were treated to an evening of music, fashion, and fun while showcasing Lee Cooper’s stylish and comfortable footwear.

Winners of a digital contest which received an overwhelming response across Lee Cooper’s social media pages, also joined in the celebration.

The Lee Cooper’s SS’24 women footwear collection “Shoes Don’t Judge” features a diverse range of designs to suit every style and occasion. The collection encompasses unique style, wide array of colours and materials suited for all occasions.