KCCI urges review of Smart City projects in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: The president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Javed Ahmad Tenga, along with representatives from local trade bodies, met with the Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today to discuss concerns regarding the ongoing Smart City projects in Srinagar.

Accompanied by ‘Shahr-e-Khas’ Traders & chambers president, Bashir Ahmad Kenu, and president of the Central Traders & Manufacturers Association, Mushtaq Ahmad Darial, Tenga highlighted the importance of reviewing certain aspects of the Smart City initiatives, particularly those affecting the historic Shahr-e-Khas area.

The focus of the meeting was on the implementation of projects aimed at developing and beautifying Srinagar City, spearheaded by the Srinagar Smart City Limited, KCCI said.

While acknowledging the positive reception of these projects, concerns were raised regarding delays and specific issues in their execution, particularly in ‘Shahr-e-Khas’.

One major concern voiced by Tenga and his associates was the decision to narrow down certain roads in the area, a move that they argue could exacerbate traffic congestion and inconvenience residents and traders.

As per KCCI, they emphasized that previous efforts to widen roads had been welcomed by the community, as they alleviated long standing traffic issues.

However, it noted the current plans to narrow these roads down could reverse the progress made, leading to adverse effects on both mobility and commerce in the area.

Tenga urged Bidhuri, also serving as Chairman of the Srinagar Smart City Limited, to consider these concerns and ensure that projects are aligned with the best interests of the community.

In response, Bidhuri assured that any project failing to benefit the public would be subject to review, KCCI said.