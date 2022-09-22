NH to remain shut for 4 hours daily till Sept 27

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN/JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for traffic for four hours daily till September 27 to undertake repairs in various landslides prone areas.

Click here to watch video

Traffic would be halted from 3 am to 7 am during the repair work, according to the direction issued by Chief Secretary A K Mehta.

To carry out urgent repairs on shooting stone prone NH-44 stretches by NHAI, including Cafeteria Morh-Mehad, the Chief Secretary called for a four-hour halt of traffic for a period of five days from Friday.