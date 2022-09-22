Some elements disturbed by witnessing growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir: J&K Top Cop

Srinagar, Sep 22: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday said some elements were disturbed by witnessing growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and are making attempts to disturb it.

He said besides J&K Police and other security forces, it was the responsibility of the people to consolidate this peace further.

Director General of Police J&K was talking to reporters in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir after a function at Zainapora Police Station.

“The cross border terrorist training camps, launch pads are still active and infiltration attempts were made from Line of Control and International Border,” he said, adding J&K Police and security forces have tracked down many of these infiltrators who had sneaked here.

“During the current year around three dozen Pakistani terrorists affiliated with JeM & LeT were neutralized which indicated involvement of Pakistan and its agencies in fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said adding that Police, security forces and the people of J&K would continue to work together to foil their evil intentions and further strengthen the peace.

He said there is a possibility that before winter sets in some more infiltration bids would be attempted.

Earlier in his speech, DGP said it was time to work together in strengthening the prevailing peace to build a better future.

Dilbag Singh alongwith Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K, R K Goyal presided over a function of Thana Diwas Zainapora Police Station in Shopian.

“We all have to work jointly to stop those who are against the peace, brotherhood and harmony,” he said while denouncing terrorism.

The DGP said that the youth who have traveled to different parts of the country would know the vastness of flora & fauna of the country which is unique in nature in which people of different faiths, castes, colours are living together.

He said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades have witnessed destruction of life & property adding that it’s time to forget the past and work together in strengthening the prevailing peace to build a better future.

Referring to the innocent killings the DGP said no religion teaches murder of humanity, killing of innocent people adding that we have to work jointly to stop those who are against the peace, brotherhood and harmony.

The DGP said that Pakistan has been sending weapons to drag the youth of J&K on the path of destruction.

“With intensified efforts and strong response of J&K Police and CAPFs coupled with rejection by the youth, it is now pushing drugs to harm our younger generation,” he said, adding “we have to stand and work mutually to stop this trend too for better tomorrow.” (Agencies)