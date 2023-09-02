Next General election in first week of 2024 in B’desh

Dhaka, Sep 2 : The next general election in the country will be held in the first week of January 2024, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said on Saturday.

“We didn’t fix the polling date yet,” the Election Commissioner said.

Anisur said this at a training programme for the trainers of 12th parliamentary election at Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in the capital’s Agargaon.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal inaugurated the programme which will continue till November 30.

Four Election Commissioners and EC Secretary were, among others, present during this time.

The CEC said the powers of the presiding officers have been increased in the law to make the polls fair.

He said, to make the vote credible, it should not be only fair, but also participatory