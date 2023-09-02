Taiwan cancels over 45 flights as Typhoon Haikui approaches

Beijing, Sep 2 (UNI) Taiwan has canceled over 45 domestic and international flights due to the approaching powerful typhoon Haikui, United Daily News reported on Saturday, citing the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

As of 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), 18 domestic flights, 28 international flights and flights across the Taiwan Strait were canceled, as well as 4 flights delayed, according to the CAA data.

The authorities also stopped ferry traffic in a number of regions, the newspaper noted.

The Central News Agency reported earlier in the day that Typhoon Haikui was 570 kilometers (354 miles) east of Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost point on the island of Taiwan, and was moving west at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour (9.94 miles per hour)