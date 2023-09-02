Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Meenu Gupta to all: A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided”.

2. To all from Bikramdeep Singh:Brilliance of mind can be attained through books. But brilliance of character can be attained through hardships in life” .

3. From Sahaj Sabharwal to all: “Be an intelligent manager. Your value will be much higher than your boss”.

4. To all from Raja Harteshvan Singh Pargal:”A mistake is the biggest achievement if you learn from it”.

5. From Ananya abrol to all:”Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow”.

6. To all from Ramesh Kumar Raina: “Your greatness is not what you have, It’s what you give”.

7. From Rishab Raina to all: “For peace of mind, don’t try to understand everything”.

8. To all from Usha Raina: ” Success always hugs you in private but failure slaps you in the public”.

9. From Deepna Bhau to all: “Unconscious self has desires but it is the conscious self that works from head to toe for its longing”.

10. To all from Princy Behal: “Spend money to make character but don’t spend character to make money”.

11. To all from Kartik Raina: “Only those who understand death can live a meaningful life”.