Newly inducted officers get 2010, 2012, 2013 batch of IAS

Process to induct 24 more into IAS soon

5 await posting, reshuffle after Aug 15

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 12: The Department of Personnel and Training today approved years of allotment in favour of 16 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers who were inducted into IAS last week.

Four officers have been allotted 2010 batch while one officer has been given 2012 batch. Rest 11 officers were allocated 2013 batch.

According to a DoPT order, Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella, Rukhsana Gani, Rehana Batul and Mir Tariq Ali have been allotted 2010 batch while Amit Sharma was given 2012 batch.

Eleven newly inducted IAS officers have been allocated 2013 batch.

They are Nazim Zai Khan, Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Pardeep Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Narinder Singh Bali, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Yatoo, Majid Khalil Ahmed Drabu, Mohammad Akbar Wani, Sheikh Arshad Ayub and Rajesh Sharma.

With this, the process for induction of 16 JKAS officers into IAS initiated by the General Administration Department (GAD) of J&K has been concluded.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Department of Personnel and Training and UT Government will shortly set into motion the process to fill up 24 more vacancies in the IAS.

After 16 serving JKAS officers were inducted into IAS few days back from among a total of 28, eight posts have been declared vacant which had gone to retired officers. One officer due for induction has passed away while two others refused inductions resulting into 11 vacancies.

A total of 13 more vacancies for induction of JKAS officers into IAS have been identified taking total numbers to 24.

“Process for filling up of 24 vacancies will be taken up next month,” sources said.

There were a total of 41 posts pending for induction of JKAS officers into IAS, sources said, adding all posts will be filled up after induction of 24 JKAS officers.

“One post is still under dispute as fate of a JKAS officer has been sealed in sealed cover as he was facing an inquiry,” sources said.

Meanwhile, five IAS officers are waiting posting in Jammu and Kashmir. They include couple from Daman and Diu, one from Goa and two from J&K.

Posting orders are expected to be issued after Independence Day celebrations leading to reshuffle in the administration.

There were reports that more IAS officers of AGMUT cadre and some others could be posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to overcome shortage of the officers in the two Union Territories.

The inductions, as per the officials, will help Jammu and Kashmir overcome shortage of the IAS officers. Presently, as against 75 duty posts of IAS, only 55 officers are in place in Jammu and Kashmir. The list includes the officers sent on deputation in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Further, the vacancies in middle rank IAS officers will be filled up. Presently, some of the IAS officers are holding charge of twin departments.

Induction of JKAS officers into IAS hadn’t been carried out for last nearly 12 years because of seniority disputes, legal hurdles etc.

The 1999 JKAS batch of officers had to wait for 23 long years for their induction into the IAS, the officials said. The Government now proposed to make it a regular feature every year so that the JKAS officers are timely inducted into the IAS like other States and Union Territories and not after 12 years as was the case earlier in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides benefiting the JKAS officers, their induction into IAS will also help the Jammu and Kashmir Government to overcome shortage of IAS officers in the Union Territory. It may be mentioned here that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed several officers of All India Services on two to three years deputation in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to shortage of the IAS officers.

There were reports that after August 15 celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get more IAS officers from AGMUT cadre as well as some from other States on inter-cadre deputation.