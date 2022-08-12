Lt Governor performs ‘Samapan Puja’ marking end of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra

Holy Mace reaches cave shrine

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 12: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha performed the ‘Samapan Puja’ which marks the end of annual Shri Amarnath Ji yatra, and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people while the Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji and Sadhus also performed darshan at holy cave early this morning.

“I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims”, said the Lt Governor.

He lauded the efforts of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, Airforce, NDRF, SDRF, volunteers, doctors, health care personnel, political and religious leaders, Sant Samaj, Shrine Board officials, UT administration, Langar organizers, Telecom service providers, sanitation workers, ponywalas, pithuwalas, civil society groups and other enlightened citizens from all walks of life for ensuring successful culmination of this year’s yatra.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) & Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; DC Raina, Member, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir also participated in the Samapan (concluding) Puja at the Raj Bhawan.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the UT Administration had made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

Meanwhile, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board facilitated the carriage of Holy Mace (Pavitra Chhari) to the cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji.

Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Amarnathji led the Chhari Yatra accompanied by saints of Dashnami Akhada, and held the Chhari Pujan to mark the conclusion of Yatra 2022.

As per the age old tradition Shri Amarnath Yatra culminates on Shravan Purnima after Silver Mace of Lord Shiva reaches the holy cave. The Holy Mace led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji Maharaj and Sadhus today performed darshan of naturally formed Ice Shivlingam at the cave shrine situated in deep Himalayas in South Kashmir district of Anantnag at an altitude of 3888 meters.

Besides, Sadhus, about 400 pilgrims also performed darshan at cave shrine on auspicious day of Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The Holy Mace reached the cave shrine early this morning after starting its journey from Panchtarni, the last camp enroute to Shri Amarnath Ji shrine on Nunwan -Chandanwari track which is the traditional route of yatra from times immemorial. After performing darhsan of Ice Lingam and Puja -Archana in the cave shrine Mahant and Sadhus prayed for well being of the mankind and everlasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

As the Holy Mace reached the cave shrine, the Bum Bum Bhole and Swami Amarnath Ki Jai rent the air. The ringing of conch shells reverberated the atmosphere in the cave shrine area. The Sadhus and devotees led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji performed all religious rituals and Puja -Archana in the traditional way.

Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, while talking to Excelsior said that the holy mace started its journey at 2.35 am from Panchtarni to cave shrine as Shravan Purnima was from Sun rise till 7-05 am. The Chhari Mubarak reached the cave shrine before 5 am and Poojan started with Sun rise. “We collectively prayed for the eternal peace of the pilgrims who lost their lives on July 8 tragedy before the Shri Amarnath Ji. We also prayed for the peace of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation”. He added.

Mahant Ji said besides, Sadhus accompanying the Chhari Mubarak, Brig Atul Rajput, Karamveer Singh, incharge security Chhari Mubarak, Virender Singh Manhas, incharge camp holy cave, Surinder Chowdhary, incharge camp Panchtarni, R K Bhat, General Manager, SASB, S S Thakur camp Director Panchtarni, Rajnesh Camp Director holy cave and other officers and officials from UT administration participated in the Pujan.

The holy mace returned to Panchtarni in the evening and tomorrow it will return for Pahalgam from there. Mahant Ji said Pujan and immersion ceremonies will be performed on the bank of river Lidder in Pahalgam on August 14 and after Karri-Pakodi Bhandara this year’s Chhari Mubarak pilgrimage to holy cave will culminate.