B K Singh gets appointment as ADG Forest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: B K Singh, Principal Secretary School Education Department, J&K Government, has been given the appointment as Additional Director General of Forest on deputation basis.

An order in this regard was issued today, according to which, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for appointment of Bishwajit Kumar Singh to the post of Additional Director General of Forest, in Level 16 of the Pay Matrix, on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme of the Ministry.

The appointment has been made with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till his attaining the age of superannuation i. e 31-01-2025, or until further orders, which is earlier.

Pertinent to mention that B K Singh is an IFS officer of JK/AGMUT cadre of 1989 batch and has been presently serving as Principal Secretary School Education, J&K Government.