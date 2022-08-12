J&K adds 586 new cases, Ladakh 11

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 586 COVID positive cases while the UT of Ladakh registered 11 positives.

Kashmir division added 539 new cases and Jammu region 47.

Jammu district logged 27 cases, Kishtwar 5, Ramban 4, Rajouri and Doda districts three each, Kathua and Poonch two each and Reasi one.

Samba and Udhampur districts didn’t report any cases.

Jammu and Kashmir now has 4734 active positive cases including 3887 in Kashmir and 847 in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today registered 11 fresh cases.

Ladakh now has 102 active positive cases—96 in Leh and six in Kargil.