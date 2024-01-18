New Hyundai Creta launched at Devika Hyundai showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 17: The much-awaited “New Hyundai Creta 2024” was unveiled at the Devika Hyundai showroom in Udhampur.

As per a statement, Romesh Smotra, ARTO Udhampur launched the car in presence of Abhimaniue Gupta (MD), Karan Pal Singh Sahni (Joint MD), Arvind Gupta (Co-Chairman), along with S Jitpal Singh Sahni (Chairman) and Sukhwinder Singh (Sales Manager).

During the launch, Abhimaniue Gupta, Managing Director, expressed that the new Hyundai Creta represents a significant shift with cutting-edge technology, segment-defining safety, exhilarating performance, and enhanced comfort and convenience features.

He emphasized that the new Creta would uphold and elevate the strong legacy of the brand, establishing itself as the undisputed ultimate SUV in the country.

The new Hyundai Creta boasts a commanding road presence and leads in features, including an advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, a powerful 1.5 litre turbo GDI engine, and a range of convenience, active, and passive safety features.

It aligns with Hyundai’s global design language “Sensuous Sportiness,” aiming to deliver the ultimate SUV experience across commanding exteriors, upmarket interiors, advanced technology, fun-to-drive performance, and uncompromised safety.

Featuring a distinctive front profile with new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp & DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille, and quad-beam LED headlamps, the new CRETA exudes a commanding look.

Retaining the unmistakable silhouette while introducing redesigned sharper & sportier diamond-cut alloy wheels, the new Hyundai Creta showcases a bold facelift.

Highlighting the safety aspect, the new Creta 2024 facelift comes with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). Additionally, the vehicle prioritizes occupant safety with the inclusion of more than 70 safety features, including 36 standard safety features.