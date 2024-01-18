AM Hyundai launches new Creta at Narwal showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: AM Hyundai, the only signature club Hyundai dealership of Jammu region today launched the highly awaited new Hyundai Creta at their flagship showroom, AM Hyundai, AM Business Park, Narwal (Channi Rama, Jammu).

Building on the success and legacy of the Creta brand, the new Hyundai Creta, promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance and comfort, and convenience features. The new Hyundai Creta stands unchallenged, embodying the essence of the undisputed ultimate.

Those present at the launch were Chairman of AM Group Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director Sanjay Mahajan, and Directors Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan. Also present were Raj Mahajan, Sharmila Mahajan, Sakshi Mahajan and Alaya Mahajan.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hyundai Creta, Jatinder Gupta said, “Hyundai Creta is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai Creta with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again.”

“We are confident that the new Hyundai Creta will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the Creta brand, remaining the undisputed and ultimate SUV in the country,” Gupta said, adding, “Through an action packed teasers, HMIL announced Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the faces of this blockbuster SUV. This exciting partnership, envisions them as a perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between HMIL’s cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic”.