New edu policy will lay foundation of strong India: Naqvi

CHENNAI: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the Centre would implement the new education policy soon which would lay the foundation of an empowered and strong India.

“After a period of about 30 years, a new education policy is going to be implemented in the country which will set the milestone of the development of the country,” the Minister for Minority Affairs said.

He claimed the education policy would bring in a revolutionary change in the country’s education system.

Naqvi said there were 16 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country before the new dispensation assumed charge in 2014.

“Our government has started seven new IITs in the last five years,” he said at the ninth convocation ceremony of Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology near here. (AGENCIES)