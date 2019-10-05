Quitting Army due to harassment, says jawan briefly captured by Pak

DHULE: Soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016, has said he is quitting the Army due to incessant “harassment” in the force.

“Since I came back from Pakistan, I have been continuously harassed in the Army and am being looked at with

suspicion, that is why I decided to quit,” he said.

Chavan has sent his resignation letter to his unit commander in Ahmednagar, sources close to him have said.

Chouhan was captured by Pakistan Rangers and for four months, was beaten, tortured and almost killed before being

handed over to India. (AGENCIES)