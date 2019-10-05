Day 4 1st Test: Rohit Sharma’s double Test ton put India in drivers seat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Star batsman Rohit Sharma became the only batsman opening for first time to score double hundreds first innings 176 and second 127 as India declared their second innings at 323/4 against South Africa on day four of the first Test putting a huge target of 395 runs before Proteas here at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rohit’s second innings came with a brillaint knock of 127 off 149 which included 10 fours and 7 sixes. He along with Pujara added 169 runs for their second wicket. Pujara also played his part scoring 81 off 148 (13 fours, 2 sixes).

Mayank Agarwal who scored double hundred in the first innings failed to repeat the magic in second innnings contributing just 7 off 31 with 1 four after being bowled by Maharaj caught by du Plessis.

Ravindra Jadeja scored a quick 40 off 32 while skipper Virat 31 and Rahane 27 remained unbeaten. Chasing a tough target South Africa were 11/1 at stumps and still require 384 runs with 9 wickets in hand.

Aiden Markram 3 and Theunis de Bruyn 5 were at the crease. (AGENCIES)