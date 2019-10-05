Training very hard for Saina Nehwal biopic, says Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra, who will play the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her forthcoming film, says she has been religiously learning the game and is neck-deep in the preparations for the biopic.

“The shooting will start soon. I am currently training for it very hard. I am playing badminton for two hours and getting trained and doing prep work for an hour.

“I recently wrapped up ‘The Girl on The Train’. These two films are very interesting films of my career and it is something I have not done before and I hope people like it,” Parineeti told reporters here at an event on Friday.

The biopic, titled “Saina”, will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as “Stanley Ka Dabba” and “Hawa Hawaai”.

Parineeti also expressed excitement over her sister Priyanka Chopra’s Hindi film “The Sky is Pink”. The film hits theatres on October 11.

“I am very excited about ‘The Sky is Pink’ and I wish her all the best.”

The actor was talking on the sidelines of Adex India – Mumbai Dive show Ocean Festival, where she was announced as the brand ambassador. (AGENCIES)