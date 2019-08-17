Need to understand why law graduate’s natural choice is not legal profession: CJI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said there is a need to look at the role and functioning of lawyers and understand why a law graduate’s natural choice is not the legal profession in spite of great attractions and opportunities.

The CJI said lawyers act as advocates and advisors of litigants and help them secure their rights under the law. While working for their clients, they interpret and mould the law and help the judges in laying down the legal propositions that have binding effects on the future generations.

Justice Gogoi, who was speaking at the seventh annual convocation of National Law University here, added that the purpose of law schools is to bring out lawyers who would serve the country as prospective leaders of the bar, adjudicators on the bench and educators and teachers.

He said it is time now for introspection and analyse as to whether the five-year law course, a combined degree in law and arts, has met its ambitions. (AGENCIES)