NCP-Cong in ‘complete unanimity’; now talks with Sena to finalise architecture of alliance: Chavan

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra on Thursday appeared headed for a new Government with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asserting that his party and the NCP have “complete unanimity” on all issues concerning Government formation in the State and they will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to “finalise the architecture of the alliance”.

The discussions will now move to Mumbai where the Congress and NCP will hold deliberations with their other pre-poll allies and then with the Shiv Sena, the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters after another round of talks between senior leaders of his party and the Congress.

“The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have completed discussions on all issues. There is complete unanimity on all issues,” Chavan told reporters. (AGENCIES)