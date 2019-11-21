Judges willing to work longer if retirement age increased, says CJI Bobde

NEW DELHI: Amid debate on increasing the retirement age of judges of higher judiciary, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said Thursday that they are “willing to work” longer if the superannuation age is raised.

Justice Bobde, who was sworn-in as the 47th CJI on November 18, was responding to the suggestion of Attorney General K K Venugopal on the issue in his capacity as a member of the bar, not as the country’s top law officer.

Addressing the gathering at the CJI’s felicitation ceremony, Venugopal said lawyers who are in 70s and 80s are “vigorously” arguing their cases in courts and likewise, the retirement age of judges can be extended to 70 years in case of Supreme Court and 68 years for high courts. (AGENCIES)