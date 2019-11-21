Amitabh Bachchan praises R Balki, says every time he comes up with weird ideas

PANAJI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said that every time director R Balki comes up with an innovative plot which makes him to ask him what he was drinking.

Speaking at the Indian Panorama section at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the Big B said,”Every time I work with him (Balki), he comes up with these weird ideas. I keep asking him how the hell will you be able to execute this and what the heck have you been drinking before you thought of this. But he has been successful in all his endeavours. He comes across with very unique ideas.”

Speaking about ‘Paa’, ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Chinni Kam’, the films which the legendary actor has done with the former adman, Bachchan said, “R Balki had a very strong feeling about the illness called progeria. It is a terrible disease which children go through and they age very rapidly and by the age of 12 they start looking and behaving like people who are 75 years old and they don’t have much longer life after that.”

“Most of them perish after the age of 13. He felt that he could not just bring to the audience the concept of progeria is all about, but also build a lovely entertaining story around it,” he said. (AGENCIES)