India seeks repatriation of 2 Indians arrested by Pak

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to repatriate two Indians arrested on charges of entering the country illegally, and hoped that they are not used for Pakistani propaganda.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the sudden arrest of Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal as reported by Pakistani media came as a surprise to India as Islamabad was informed months ago about their possible crossing over to that country inadvertently.

“We hope that these two Indian nationals are not used or they do not become victim of Pakistani propaganda,” he said.

He said following the reports in Pakistani media about the arrests, India approached Pakistan and requested it for immediate consular access for them. (AGENCIES)