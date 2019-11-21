Govt refers surrogacy bill to 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Government on Thursday referred a bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India, to a 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moved a motion in the upper house of Parliament referring the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, to the select committee. The members approved the motion by voice vote.

Rajya Sabha members had on Wednesday sought amendments in certain provisions of the bill like the ones which only allow a close relative to act as a surrogate to couples who have been legally married for at least five years.

The members had expressed their reservation on the condition of close relative and five year of marriage of commissioning parents. (AGENCIES)