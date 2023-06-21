NCC Is Scripting Bright Future Of The Society, Capable To Overcome Challenges: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that National Cadet Corps (NCC) is scripting the bright future of the society and they are capable of overcoming formidable challenges to create a new history.

“NCC is scripting the bright future of the society and I strongly believe with the limitless potential of cadets, their dynamism, energy and values, we can overcome formidable challenges to create a

new history” Lieutenant Governor said while interacting with them at the Special National Integration Camp, at JAK LI Regimental Centre, Rangreth on Wednesday.

Addressing the cadets, the Lt Governor congratulated the NCC on its long and glorious journey of nation building and developing leadership quality, character and instilling values in youth for selfless service.

“75 years is an incredible legacy of achievement for the National Cadet Corps. The dream of a strong youth organization, which the country had seen during the foundation of this organization in 1948, continues to inspire generations and it is a source of strength for the entire society,” Lt Governor said.

He called upon the participating cadets to become the ambassadors of the new and aspirational Jammu Kashmir.

He said through camps and selfless service in different parts of the country, the NCC has shown to the world that diversity is the source of strength of the society.

“Today our youth are playing the key role in the transformation of India that is emerging as a global economic power. Our youth are increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthening social equity with exemplary courage and commitment”, he observed.

The Lt Governor appreciated the NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for organizing the Special National Integration Camp to promote the spirit of unity in diversity, camaraderie and brotherhood.

As part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Programme, 200 cadets from all over India are participating in the camp organised by NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also commended the efforts of NCC Directorate in increasing the strength of NCC cadets in J&K.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps, Major General R K Sachdeva, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Brig. KS Kalsi, Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.