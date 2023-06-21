Dehradun-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport Due To Technical Issue

New Delhi, Jun 21: A Dehradun-bound Indigo flight carrying 108 passengers made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Wednesday after it developed a technical snag, according to officials.

The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing,” the airline said in a statement. (Agencies)