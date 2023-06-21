Yoga Must For Integration Of Mind With The Body: Chief Justice

SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, N. Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated 09″ International Yoga Day at High Court Complex, Srinagar.

The theme of the event was “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, effectively encapsulating our collective aspiration for “One Earth, One Family and One Future.”

Chief Justice stressed upon all the participants to include Yoga in their daily life to remain physically and mentally fit besides relieving themselves from stressful life.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh highlighted that making Yoga a way of life would go a long way in discharge of Judicial functions and enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of not only the Judicial Officers but also all the stakeholders. He further reiterated that Yoga is essential for integration of mind with the body, as it involves self awareness, meditation, breath work and chanting. He emphasized that performing Yoga Asanas is beneficial to our over all wellbeing.

The event was attended by Registrar General, Registrar Vigilance, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Member/Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Registrar Rules, Registrar Judicial Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial Srinagar besides other officers and staff of the Srinagar Wing.

During the programme, Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem, extended gratitude to Chief Justice for organizing such an event in all the judicial establishments at each district headquarter of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh and also in both wings of the High Court.

Likewise, a programme was held at High Court Complex Jammu which was led by Registrar IT, Secretary High Court Legal Services Authority and Joint Registrar Judicial Jammu besides other officers and officials of the Jammu High Court,

The Registrar General also recognized the expertise with which the Yoga instructor imparted training to the participants in performing Yoga Asanas.