NCC cadets pay tributes to Brig Usman

RAJOURI, Oct 22: NCC cadets of 5 J&K Battalion NCC, Poonch, paid tribute to “Lion of Nowshera, Brig Mohammad Usman, MVC (Posthumous) at war memorial near border village Jhangar, Nowshera in District Rajouri.

The event comprised cleanliness drive carried out by NCC cadets at war memorial and wreath laying by NCC Cadets, Officers of 5 J&K Bn NCC, Poonch and Commander, 80 Inf Bde. Guard of honour and ceremonial drill during wreath laying ceremony was provided by cadets of 5 J&K Bn NCC Poonch. Tree plantation was also carried out at the war memorial.

This was followed up by patriotic song and NCC song sung by NCC cadets. One of the cadets gave a speech to pay tribute to Brig Mohd Usman.

The event culminated with interaction of Commander, 80 Inf Bde with NCC cadets. He spoke about Brig Mohammad Usman and shared incidents/ events due to which the latter was given the title of Lion of Nowshera”.

He told cadets that the war heroes are real role model for the NCC cadets and youth of the nation in general. Commander 80 Inf Bde in his speech complimented NCC cadets on their drill and conduct of the event.