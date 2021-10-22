BoI opens first ever branch in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Bank of India (BoI) has opened its first ever branch in Leh (Bank’s 5086th branch) which is fully computerized and digitized with facility of e-gallery to provide 24*7 banking.

The Branch was inaugurated by BoI’s MD & CEO, A.K Das in presence of Field General Manager, A.K Jain; Zonal Manager, Vasudev; Branch Manager, Sangeeta and various local dignitaries and customers.

Interacting with media persons, Bank’s CEO Das said the Bank is fully committed to extend its services to the people living in far flung areas of the country.

“The opening of branch at Leh will not only boost economic activities in the region but will also help the local people to use various banking products like housing loan, vehicle loan, education loan, agriculture loan etc,” he maintained adding that the local people there may also reap the benefits of Government schemes like PMJBY, PMAPY, Mudra, PM Swanidhi etc.

The CEO informed that the Bank has unique Salary Account scheme for defense and paramilitary personnel providing free insurance cover and it provides home loan, vehicle loan and consumer loans at very low rates and has recently reduced interest rate for Housing Loan to 6.50 per cent and Vehicle Loan to 6.85 per cent.

The programme was attended by senior officials of RBI Jammu and other dignitaries including Second in Command in CRPF, Ringzin Angmo; president Chamber and Commerce, president Merchant Association, president Hotel Association, MD of Hotel Zen, chairman and Principal of Ladakh Public School and various officials of local administration.

The Bank also conducted Customer Outreach Programme at its Leh branch wherein the CEO, A.K Das distributed loan sanction letters to various beneficiaries.

Under Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility, Das presented a Paper Cutting Machine to the NGO People’s Action Group for Inclusion and Right.

The NGO is assisting differently abled persons by empowering them with different skills to earn livelihood and live a respectable life.